Owensboro City Commission to discuss lowering required age for firefighters

Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission will have its first reading to change the firefighter age from 21 to 20.

The Fire Science Academy allows high school seniors, like Dalton Adkins, to start their firefighter dreams sooner than later.

"I wanted to turn firefighting into a career," Adkins, a senior at Apollo High School and member of the Fire Science Academy said.

But the Owensboro fire department has only allowed those 21 and older to be a part of their organization. Now, this program will allow for younger men and women to train, and a city ordinance could soon change to allow them to be hired before age 21.

"I think that's a great change for the city to make," Adkins said. "There's a lot of young individuals that are ready to join the fire department. And the age of 21 is a restriction for those, so to lower that age would be great."

The Fire Science Academy is available in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, and Ohio counties. It allows for high school seniors to go to class at Owensboro Community and Technical College for the first half of the day and by the time they graduate high school are about halfway to an Associate's Degree.

"Once you're in high school, you know a lot of people say maybe I know what I wanna do but I'm not sure," Fire Chief Steve Mitchell explained. "And this gives them an avenue to think about a career."

Mitchell says that even if you're not quite 20 when applying, this new law will still help you.

"If it's February but you're not turning 20 until, say July," Mitchell said. "You can go ahead and apply and start going the process as long as you have that associate's degree."

And for young adults wanting to become firefighters, there's nothing better than getting a head start.

"There's no other feeling like it," Adkins stated. "Getting out there and helping somebody on their worst days, because when they call us, it's one of their worst days."

