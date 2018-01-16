LIVE AT 6: Gov. Bevin to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address

School might be out for many children in the Tri-State, but this trio of young brothers are still busy at work.More >>
School might be out for many children in the Tri-State, but this trio of young brothers are still busy at work.More >>
Another round of snow moved through Monday, canceling school for Tuesday and Wednesday and the decision for the rest of the week? Well, that will be made Wednesday as well.More >>
Another round of snow moved through Monday, canceling school for Tuesday and Wednesday and the decision for the rest of the week? Well, that will be made Wednesday as well.More >>
Hazardous road conditions over the past few days continues to impact local schools as two school districts have just announced closures for Wednesday.More >>
Hazardous road conditions over the past few days continues to impact local schools as two school districts have just announced closures for Wednesday.More >>
Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission will have its first reading to change the firefighter age from 21 to 20.More >>
Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission will have its first reading to change the firefighter age from 21 to 20.More >>
The frigid cold temperatures are making it more difficult for crews to clear roads in Evansville.More >>
The frigid cold temperatures are making it more difficult for crews to clear roads in Evansville.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.More >>
We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>