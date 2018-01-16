Evansville man sentenced to 65-yrs for murder

An Evansville man, who was found guilty of murder in November, was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of a 41-year-old woman.

Deryan Cook, 21-years-old, was given the 65 year sentence for the murder of 41-year-old Jamie Baker. In June, Baker was killed on Cass Avenue following a failed robbery attempt.

With the help from witness identification and surveillance videos, investigators were able to put together a timeline leading up the shooting. Evansville Police Department (EPD) was able to collect four .40 caliber shell casings.

Photos were found on social media of Cook posing with a .40 caliber firearm, which matched the shell casings.

In the press release, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office stated:

“Evansville Police Department Detective Peter DeYoung and Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor John Bober spent hours sifting through evidence and getting this case ready for trial,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Their tireless efforts led to a successful prosecution in this case.”

