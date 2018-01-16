Two teens charged in Evansville shots fired incident

Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Evansville.

According to police, around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to check out a shots fired call in the area of N. Kentucky and Diamond.

Police say the teens approached the victim on foot while he was parked in the 2200 block of N. Kentucky. The victim felt the juveniles were about to rob him so he drove away.

A short time later, he saw the juveniles get into a vehicle. After the juveniles got into the vehicle, one of them fired at least one shot from a handgun.

When officers arrived in the area, they stopped the suspect vehicle near Diamond and Bedford. During the investigation, the victim was able to identify one of the juveniles as the one who approached him on foot and then fired a shot from inside the car.

We're told officers found two loaded handguns in the suspect’s vehicle. Police say one of the guns had the serial number scratched off.

The teens were arrested and placed at the Youth Care Center.

The one accused of firing a gun during the incident was charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of a Firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a child, and possession of marijuana.

The second juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm by a child.

