Two teens charged in Evansville shots fired incident

Tuesday in Frankfort, Governor Matt Bevin will deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address.More >>
The Evansville man, who was found guilty of murder in November, was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of a 41-year-old woman.More >>
Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.More >>
According to police, around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to check out a shots fired call in the area of N. Kentucky and Diamond.More >>
A Daviess County student has died from what appears to be complications from the flu.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove. Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
