Judges dismisses all charges against Billy Joe Miles

A judge has dismissed all charges against Billy Joe Miles, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker, who was assisting him at his home. As we reported early on in this case, Miles was indicted in September 2016 for rape, sodomy, and bribing a witness.

Last week, we learned from court documents that the witness no longer wished to proceed in the criminal case against Miles. The court paperwork says the Commonwealth accepted the decision and moved to dismiss the case.

[State to dismiss Billy Joe Miles case]

A hearing was held Tuesday to officially dismiss the indictment.

The victim's attorney released the following statement last week about the decision:

Like many women before her and, tragically, many women in the future, the emotional trauma of proceeding to a trial of this nature was too great for our client. Our loyalty is to her. We respect her decision. She has been through enough. We have nothing else to say about this subject. We ask that the press and the public respect her privacy.

Miles is an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman.

According to paperwork from a Kentucky State Police lab, DNA from the victim was found on a swab of Miles' privates. In court, officials said the victim was facing death threats, and her car caught on fire while she was driving.

