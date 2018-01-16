Chellsie Brown

Chellsie joined the 14 News team in January 2018.

She anchors 14 News on the weekends and you can find her reporting stories that are making a difference in the Tri-State throughout the week.

Before coming to WFIE, Chellsie reported at KNWA/Fox 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She got her start in television right here in her home state of Indiana.

Chellsie graduated from Purdue University in 2012. She started as a production assistant at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana and later went on to work for Fox 59 in Indianapolis as an editor and camera operator.

Her dream of becoming a reporter turned into a reality when she went to Gainesville, Florida to report for the Florida Gators.

Though she spent several years in SEC country, she will always be a Big Ten girl at heart. BOILER UP!

