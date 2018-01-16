Chellsie Brown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Chellsie Brown

Chellsie Brown, Reporter (WFIE) Chellsie Brown, Reporter (WFIE)

Chellsie joined the 14 News team in January 2018.

She anchors 14 News on the weekends and you can find her reporting stories that are making a difference in the Tri-State throughout the week.

Before coming to WFIE, Chellsie reported at KNWA/Fox 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

She got her start in television right here in her home state of Indiana.

Chellsie graduated from Purdue University in 2012. She started as a production assistant at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana and later went on to work for Fox 59 in Indianapolis as an editor and camera operator.

Her dream of becoming a reporter turned into a reality when she went to Gainesville, Florida to report for the Florida Gators.

Though she spent several years in SEC country, she will always be a Big Ten girl at heart. BOILER UP!

