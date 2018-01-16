Watch Now on Sunrise: Wind Chill Advisory, Slick Roads Close Schools

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: There's a Winter Chill Advisory in effect until 11 am. In the wake of the accumulating snow, another blast of arctic is dropping wind chills below zero from -5 to -14. Later today we'll have partly sunny skies with scattered flurries as the high temp only reaches 12 degrees. Byron will have the latest, plus a warm-up ahead for the weekend.

DRIVING CONDITIONS: Most area schools are closed due to the snow and cold temps this morning. We'll have the latest on that, plus we're out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor to see how the roads look ahead of the morning commute.

So, stay warm, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.