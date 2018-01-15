Rough night for Eagles, fall at Bellarmine, 78-62

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team could not stay on track and fell to top-ranked Bellarmine University, 78-62, Monday evening in Louisville, Kentucky. USI saw its record fall to13-5 overall and 4-2 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine goes to 15-1, 6-1 GLVC.



USI sprinted out to a 5-0 lead early and held Bellarmine to only one field goal through the first four minutes of the game. The Knights were able rally by taking advantage of early foul trouble by the Eagles, converting six-of-six trips to the charity stripe on their way to a 13-7 advantage with 14:45 remaining in the opening half.



The Eagles bounced back to take the lead 18-16 when junior guard/forward Nate Hansen (Evansville, Indiana), who had a team-best 10 points in the first 20 minutes, converted two of three foul shots to end an11-3 run. Bellarmine, however, would respond with its own run of 13-2 to post the largest lead of the half, 29-20, with under eight remaining before the intermission.



USI used a small run in the final four minutes of the first half to close the gap to four points, 37-33, at halftime. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) scored the final four points of the half for USI to power the run.



In the second half, Bellarmine scored 13 of the first 17 points to take command of the game. USI closed back to within nine points, 44-35, with 17:24 to play, but that would be as close as the Eagles would come the rest of the way. The Eagles were only able to shoot 37.9 percent as a team in the second half (11-29), compared to 61.5 percent by the Knights (16-26).



Individually, junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) led four Eagles in double-digits with 13 points. Hansen and Little followed with 12 points each, while freshman guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

On the glass, Little led the team with 10 rebounds in recording his fourth double-double of the season. The freshman forward also has reached double-digits in rebounds five times this year.



The Eagles return to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center to start a three-game homestand Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Missouri University of Science & Technology. Missouri S&T falls to 2-13 overall and 0-7 in the GLVC after losing to William Jewell College, 88-67, at home this evening.



USI is 15-3 all-time against Missouri S&T after defeating the Miners last year, 86-78, at the PAC. Guard Jeril Taylor led the Eagles with 22 points, while junior guard Alex Stein followed with 18 points to lead five USI players in double-digits. USI also is 14-1 against Missouri S&T in GLVC play and 8-2 at the PAC.



In addition to Missouri S&T, the homestand also includes visits from Truman State University Saturday at 3:15 p.m. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside January 25 at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday's USI-Truman State match-up will be sixth-annual Hoops for Troops Military Appreciation game to honor members of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans, military personnel and their guests will receive free tickets to the games with their military identification or proof of service at the front of the PAC. In addition to the free tickets, military members will also be given a concession stand voucher and gift.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations