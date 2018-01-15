16-yr-old creates life size Mickey Mouse snow sculpture in Owensboro

A life size Mickey Mouse snow sculpture is on display in Owensboro.

He's the work of 16 year old Zion Riley. Zion's mom tells us her son worked 22 hours creating this and despite the freezing temps, he didn't take his first break until about eight hours into the project.

Zion says he made his first snow sculpture just two years ago. And it just seemed like a natural thing to do with so much snow out there.

You can see it for yourself. Mickey is standing near Lewis Lane and Scherm Road in Owensboro. And with more snow Monday, Zion says he might just make another sculpture.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.