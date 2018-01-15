TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of black ice through the overnight hours

Slush on the roadways in the Tri-State is expected to freeze overnight Monday and early into Tuesday morning.

With cold temperatures and the wind chill dropping to the negative teens, the roads will just get slicker as black ice begins to form.

Drivers we spoke to around the region are taking it extra slow.

"Every once in a while it gets a little squirrelly," explained Charlie Schneider, a Posey County resident. "Stopping is a big part for me, it's kind of hard to stop because you'll slide."

A lot of close calls and near-misses are happening on roadways, Schneider says.

"There was actually a car that was beside me on the Lloyd," Schneider said. "He got over, cut me off, and I had to slide because I almost hit him. He didn't have the back of his window cleaned off from the snow. The Lloyd's not too bad, but there's some slush on it."

Even though the primary roads are mostly clear, it's a whole different ball game on side roads across many counties in the Tri-State.

"Gravel roads are ice. They're really bad," said Schneider.

Tripe AAA officials suggest that you pay particular attention to other driver's tires. If the road is glistening like it's wet and tires are spraying up water, there's probably no black ice. If there's no spray, watch for those dark patches.

If you do spot black ice the best things to do is to keep at least a five second following distance from the car in front of you. Take your foot off the accelerator and keep that steering wheel steady. And slow down before passing overpasses and bridges.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.