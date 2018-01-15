OCU Women's Basketball vs. IU-Southeast

Tonight, the Oakland City University women's basketball team hosted the Grenadiers of Indiana University-Southeast, looking to avenge their loss from the season opener. After trailing 37-36 at the halftime break, OCU was unable to mount a sustained run, losing by the eventual score of 80-70, in a game that saw 14 lead changes and nine ties.

Alicia Wilson led the Lady Oaks in scoring, putting up 13 counters. Lexi Payne followed closely behind, scoring 12, while Sarah Dudzinski and Maddie Ubelhor, making her season debut after undergoing ankle surgery prior to the start of the season, each scored 11. Aricka Prentice tallied eight points while hauling in a game high nine rebounds, while Payne came up with five steals.

Annie Thomas paced the Grenadiers, scoring 18 points, despite a tough shooting night, going just 5-13 from the field. Thomas also led the team in rebounds, with nine, assists, with five, and steals, with four. Josie Hockman came up with 16 counters, while Baylee Krueger came off the bench to put up 11 in the win.

As a team, OCU shot 26-73 (35.6%) from the field, including 7-25 (28.0%) from beyong the three point line. IU-Southeast went 28-56 (50.0%) from the field, making 8-22 (36.4%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 11-17 (64.7%) from the foul line, compared to 16-26 (61.5%) for the visiting Grenadiers.

The Lady Oaks were outrebounded in the contest 46-57, despite winning the offensive rebound battle 13-10. OCU handed out 17 assists, four more than IU-S, while winning the turnover battle easily at 24-11.

Next up for the OCU women's team is a home matchup against the Hilltoppers of Ohio University-Chillicothe, on January 20, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 1:00 pm.

Courtesy: OCU Media Relations