Panthers Record a Season Sweep in the Music City

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team completed the season sweep of Trevecca Nazarene University on Monday night with a 70-64 victory. Four players reached double figures in the Great Midwest victory as the Panthers won their third straight contest.

The Panthers (9-6, 5-6 G-MAC) previously dispatched the Trojans 72-63 on December 16th, however, the sequel was a hard fought affair going down to the final two minutes. The Trojans (5-12, 3-8 G-MAC) deadlocked Wesleyan at 17 after the first quarter. The Panthers got the upper hand in the second by scoring the first seven points of the period, capped off by Addie Reimbold's jumper.

Wesleyan led by as many as 10 points in the frame before settling-in with a 39-31 lead at the break. The Trojans held the Panthers scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter and took a 41-39. Lily Grimes halted the 10-0 rally with a three-point basket.

The game featured five lead changes as the Panthers manufactured a 60-54 midway through the final frame. McKenzie Kilburn made it a one possession game, 60-58, with two minutes left when Jenna Martin seize momentum for the Panthers for good with a three-point play. A steal by Grimes on the following TNU possession allowed Martin two more free-throws to push the lead to seven points, 65-58.

A few late three-point buckets by the Trojans were no match for the steady Wesleyan foul shooting. The Panthers converted 21 of 29 free throws, 12 of 17 in the second half.

Martin scored nine of her team leading 14 points in second half. Grimes recorded 11 points and a career-high five steals. Kaylee Clifford was a rebound shy of double-double as she finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kelsey Ivers added 10 points in the victory.

The Panthers return home on Thursday to host Davis and Elkins. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 5:30 PM CT.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations