USI celebrates MLK legacy despite winter weather

The snow didn't stop USI from celebrating the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. at its annual MLK Memorial Luncheon on Monday.

Doctor Johnnetta Cole spoke to the crowd. Cole was once the director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art.

Now, she works with organizations on issues of diversity, inclusion and leadership.

"My message is really a call," Dr. Johnnetta Cole, Keynote Speaker, explained. "For us to honor him in the only genuine way to honor a hero or a "she-ro." and that is to learn from, to be inspired by, to engage in activism, in association with that individual's deepest values."

Cole's call to action included a picture of her good friend standing with her young daughter outside the memorial to King in Washington DC. Saying it shows the hope future generations have for the future.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.