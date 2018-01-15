Hopkins Co. woman rescued after falling 10' into hole

A Hopkins County mother says she's lucky to walk away with only minor injuries, after falling into a hole roughly twice her height.

“All of the sudden I just dropped,” Sheena DeMoss recalled.

Sheena says she and her daughter, along with her boyfriend, were walking to a nearby convenience store in Earlington. It's a trip they often make.

“Probably at least two times a week," DeMoss said.

Suddenly, through the snow covered ground, Sheena sunk.

“It was just muddy and cold and there was just roots and mud and rocks around me.

The hole was an estimated 10 feet deep. Her rescue was captured on cell phone video.

“I had a little bit of room, like this, and then when it got to my knees it came in a little and my feet I had a little bit of room,” DeMoss told 14 News.

First, rescuers tried to use a rope to pull her out. But, ended up using a ladder to lift her up.

“So I wedged it down there, where my stomach is, and I pulled myself out.”

Sheena tells us she spent about half an hour in the hole.

“They better be glad it wasn't an older person or someone alone or a kid because if someone was alone, it would be a while before they got out,” DeMoss stated.

And says she has headaches and a hurt hand, but no broken bones.

“Luckily, I got out of it,” DeMoss said.

We reached out to the city of Earlington. Sheena says she plans to do the same as well.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.