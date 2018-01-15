Castle HS student leaves lasting impact on community

Along with being a Castle High School student and on the golf team, we've learned Davis Collier was also a core member of the youth ministry at her church, Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in Evansville.

Davis spent some of her school years at the Signature School in Evansville too.

On Saturday Davis died after a sledding accident. The news comes as a shock to the entire Castle community, who is yet again mourning the loss of one of their own. Davis is just one of a few students who have died after being hit by a vehicle driven by someone under the influence in the past few years.

A lot of community members say they are devastated after learning about what happened.

Funeral Arrangements:

Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Funeral Service: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Friday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.