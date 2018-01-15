Investigation underway into 'police action shooting' on S. Grand Ave.

An investigation into a police action shooting is underway.

An officer reported shots fired from the 100 block of S. Grand Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Reports of shots fired on Grand Avenue was confirmed by a central dispatch supervisor, but officers have sense left the scene.

According to the Facebook post from EPD, one person was shot by police and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story when more information is released.

