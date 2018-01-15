EPD: Suspect in 'police action shooting' has history of violence

The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the suspect involved in Monday's police action shooting.

Police say the suspect is 47-year-old Vincent Bufkin.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Grand Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Monday to check out a complaint about a man who had assaulted a resident and was refusing to leave the home.

When the two responding officers arrived at the home they were directed to the kitchen where they began talking to Bufkin. Police say he was uncooperative and would not follow instructions.

During the encounter, police say Bufkin punched one of the officers in the face and knocked him to the ground. Poice say Bufkin tried to disarm the officer during the struggle so the second officer fired her handgun to stop the Bufkin's attack.

We're told Bufkin was hit in the shoulder an stopped his attack after he was shot, but he remained uncooperative as the officers tried to handcuff him.

After the officers got Bufkin under control he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Bufkin is still in the hospital under guard as of Thursday morning.

A post on EPD's Facebook page says Bufkin has attacked officers trying to arrest him at least two other times. Police say he bit an officer's finger during a 2008 arrest and he bit another one on the arm while he was being arrested in 2013.

Police say Bufkin was also arrested by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies for threatening to kill then U.S. Congressman, and former Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Brad Ellsworth in June 2009.

Police ID man involved in Monday police action shooting. VINCENT BUFKIN, 47, has history of violence against EPD officers- https://t.co/a1cLJfl4AE pic.twitter.com/cjwIbaxvKq — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 17, 2018

The involved officers in the shooting were placed on three days paid administrative leave, as per standard EPD policy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

