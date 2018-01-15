EPD releases more details about 'police action shooting'

The Evansville Police Department has released more information about Monday's police action shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Grand Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Monday to check out a complaint about a man who had assaulted a resident and was refusing to leave the home.

When the two responding officers arrived at the home they were directed to the kitchen where they began talking to the suspect. Police say he was uncooperative and would not follow instructions.

During the encounter, police say the suspect punched one of the officers in the face and knocked him to the ground. Poice say the suspect tried to disarm the officer during the struggle so the second officer fired her handgun to stop the suspect's attack.

We're told the suspect stopped his attack after he was shot, but he remained uncooperative as the officers tried to handcuff him.

After the officers got the suspect under control he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The involved officers have been placed on three days paid administrative leave, as per standard EPD policy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.