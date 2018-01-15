EPD releases more details about 'police action shooting'

A Daviess County student has died from what appears to be complications from the flu.More >>
A Daviess County student has died from what appears to be complications from the flu.More >>
According to the Owensboro Convention Center, Nelson will perform on Tuesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.More >>
According to the Owensboro Convention Center, Nelson will perform on Tuesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.More >>
An investigation into a police action shooting is underway.More >>
An investigation into a police action shooting is underway.More >>
At 6 a.m. Tuesday the wind chill dropped to -22 in Mt. Carmel, the coldest wind chill this winter.More >>
At 6 a.m. Tuesday the wind chill dropped to -22 in Mt. Carmel, the coldest wind chill this winter.More >>
Along with being a Castle High School student and on the golf team - we've learned Davis Collier was also a core member of the youth ministry at her church, Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in Evansville.More >>
Along with being a Castle High School student and on the golf team - we've learned Davis Collier was also a core member of the youth ministry at her church, Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in Evansville.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>