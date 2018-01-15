EVSC, Warrick Co. schools closed for Wednesday

Hazardous road conditions over the past few days continue to impact local schools as two school districts have just announced closures for Wednesday.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC), and the Warrick County School Corporation announced there will be no school on Wednesday.

For a full list of school closures click the following link: School and business closing

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.