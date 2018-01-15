Flu complications likely cause of Daviess Co. student's death

A Daviess County student has died from what appears to be complications from the flu.

Family members say 12-year-old Brookelynne Shannon died Monday at Norton's Hospital in Louisville. She came down with the flu at the end of December and after several trips to the ER, she was taken to Norton's on New Year's Eve.

Shannon was in the 8th grade at Burns Middle School. School officials tell us a crisis team will be available to students when they head back to class.

