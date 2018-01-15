Hopkins Co. crews working to clean 400 plus miles of roads

Trucks went out around 6 a.m. Monday. Almost 12 hours later, snow continues to fall in the area, keeping crews busy all day. (WFIE)

Public works crews continue to clean up more than 400 miles of county roads in Hopkins County.

Trucks went out around 6 a.m. Monday. Almost 12 hours later, snow continues to fall in the area, keeping crews busy all day.

The county has been using both salt, sand and a mix of the two. They have 35 men working at any given time.

Hopkins County maintains 435 miles of county roadways. First thing Monday, an additional 400 tons of salt was ordered.

That order be delivered in the next few days. The cost, right around $90 per ton.

But one of the challenges crews continue to face is the width of the roads.

"County roads for the most part are narrow, they may be 16 feet wide, some are not quite that wide," Jeff browning, Public Works Director, explained. "So it is a definite challenge when you've got a 12 feet wide blade trying to get down them with dump trucks we've got a lot of pick ups, spreaders and graders and a few tractors out with blades on them too."

Crews with the county plan to work till around 6 p.m. Monday.

