More snow causing some problems in Daviess Co.

The snow has been falling all day in Daviess County, causing some issues on the roadways.

The main roads have been keep mostly clear, just wet as the snow has begun to melt.

Daviess County crews have been out since 10 a.m. Officials told us they are ready to be out for a 14 hour shift if that's what it takes to get the roads clear and safe.

Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have already announced they will be closed Tuesday. Right now, there have been no reported accidents in Daviess County or in Owensboro because of the snow.

This is a much different story than what we saw Friday with the combination of ice and snow.

"It doesn't seem like it's that bad," Josh Carder a Daviess County, explained. "It seems like it's going a lot better than it was on Friday. With the ice and everything it was really bad on Friday. But now we don't have the ice to deal with and I think it will be a lot better."

The snow is still covering much of the side roads and intersections, so extra caution needs to be taken.

With the frigid temperatures tonight and the wet roads, also be cautious of roads freezing over.

