Plea deal reached in Hopkins Co. shaken baby case

The Hopkins Co. man accused of shaking a baby in Hopkins County, leaving him with brain injuries, has reached a plea deal in the case.

The family of Wyatt Hill says Bobby Rushing made a plea on Thursday. They say he will be sentenced to eight years on April 2.

Wyatt's family tells 14 News they are happy with the deal.

"We wished he could have got a longer sentence, and he might have if we took it to trial," said Shelby Hill. "But my family is ready for some peace.... Eight years, even with possible parole is more then some have gotten for the same crime. So, at this point we are just happy that come April he will be going to prison. There are no amount of years that could be enough for what he has done to Wyatt or the heart break he has caused for our family. Wyatt will serve a life sentence, as will his care takers. At least after April 2, we don't have to worry about the court process anymore and can focus solely on Wyatt healing and our family."

Wyatt Hill was eight-months-old when authorities say Rushing shook him, nearly killing him.

Wyatt's mother says he will turn two next week.

Shelby says Wyatt is starting to make more movements and roll over on his own.

She says his seizures are controlled by medication, and he's dependent on a feeding tube.

This month, he will start feeding therapy.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.