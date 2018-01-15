INDOT: Travel warning in place for Gibson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

INDOT: Travel warning in place for Gibson Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

There is a travel warning in place for Gibson County.

It's the only one in Indiana as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.

According to INDOT, a travel warning is the highest level of local travel advisory.  It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

  • (A) refrain from all travel;
  • (B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
  • (C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
  • (D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

The Gibson County Sheriff says there is not a traffic ban, but they advise against travel if possible.

