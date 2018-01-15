INDOT: Travel warning in place for Gibson Co.

US 41 at Patoka (From Sgt. Todd Ringle Twitter)

There is a travel warning in place for Gibson County.

It's the only one in Indiana as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.

According to INDOT, a travel warning is the highest level of local travel advisory. It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

You can keep an eye on all of our live Skyvision HD cameras, including one on the Princeton Square, here.

Gibson: Current road conditions for US41 at Patoka. Motorists need to reduce their speed. pic.twitter.com/D3xX9CwmQv — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 15, 2018

The Gibson County Sheriff says there is not a traffic ban, but they advise against travel if possible.

