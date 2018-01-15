14 FIRST ALERT: Snow update

Snow will come to an end across western KY this evening, temps today were near 30 degrees, which made melting the snow easier. However, much colder air will move in tonight and anything that is wet will likely refreeze. (WFIE)

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow will come to an end across western Kentucky Tuesday evening. Temperatures nearly reached 30 degrees Tuesday, which made melting the snow easier.

However, much colder air will move in during the night and anything that is wet will likely refreeze with temps falling all the way down to near zero. Winds will be out the northwest around 10 mph, making the feels like temps as cold as -15 in some areas.

Most of the snow will end by this evening but linger longer in Owensboro, Hartford, Beaver Dam, and Madisonville.

Snow has dropped visibility to less than one mile. Just with fog, low beams and lower speeds. Travel time could double due to accumulating snow.

Warrick County Sheriff Kruse said his department has responded to several slide-offs during the morning. Sheriff Kruse added that side roads are not in good condition and continue to worsen as the day goes.

Princeton added one inch of new snow before 9 a.m.

A clipper system moving in from the northwest will bring snow showers accumulating 2 to 3 inches.

A few areas could see up to 4-inches by this afternoon. The dry snow will be susceptible to drifting in the westerly winds.

Most areas will see about 2 to 2.5 inches of snow. This clipper system is moving slower than normal, so I expect snow totals 3-4 inches from several spotters.

Temps will remain cold through Thursday and then we will start to see some much warmer weather with highs in the 50s. Rain will be likely for the weekend, but another round of colder air will move back in for the start of next week.

