EPD: Woman, 3 juveniles robbed gas station for beer

Four people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Evansville.

According to police, 26-year-old Sara Kibin and three juveniles, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were on armed robbery and theft charges early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K gas station at Weinbach and Washington just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gun inside the store.

During the robbery, police say a juvenile male pointed a gun at the clerk while the others in the group stole beer.

Responding officers spotted the suspects in the 1400 block of S Lincoln Park Dr. The suspects dropped the beer and took off running. They were caught in an apartment a short time later.

Police recovered the stolen beer and a replica handgun.

Kibin is in the Vanderburgh County Jail. The juveniles are in the Youth Care Center.

