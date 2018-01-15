Hoarding conditions complicate effort to put out Boonville fire

Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m.More >>
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m.More >>
Four people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Evansville.More >>
Four people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Evansville.More >>
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Walnut St.More >>
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Walnut St.More >>
Ahead of Monday's expected snowfall supplies have been flying off the shelves at many Tri-State stores.More >>
Ahead of Monday's expected snowfall supplies have been flying off the shelves at many Tri-State stores.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>