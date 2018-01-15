Hoarding conditions complicate effort to put out Boonville fire

Firefighters say hoarding conditions made it hard for them to get through the home.(Source: Boonville FD)

Crews were called to a house fire in Boonville Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Walnut St.

Firefighters say hoarding conditions made it hard for them to get through the home. The fire chief told us one firefighter almost fell through the first floor of the home and a portion of the roof collapsed.

The fire is now out and we're told firefighters did not find anyone inside when they searched the house. Neighbors told firefighters that no one lives at the home.

No word on what caused the fire.

