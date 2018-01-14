Cardinals Caravan stops in town

We have snow on the ground, but baseball takes center stage Sunday night out at USI's PAC Arena.

The Saint Louis Cardinals Caravan made its annual stop in Evansville.

This year's guest list featured current players catcher Carson Kelly, reliever Matt Bowman, and minor-leaguer, Austin Gomber.

Cardinals' alumni in attendance were: Al Hrabosky and Scott Cooper, and the emcee was television's play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin.

We spoke with some of the stars about how much events like these, mean to them.

We'll have more in the coming weeks on what these guys think, about off season moves and the upcoming season as we get closer to spring training.

