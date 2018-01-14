EPD: Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
18-year-old Javareyon Madison (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) 18-year-old Javareyon Madison (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A suspect in a Christmas Day shooting and robbery has been arrested. 

Evansville Police said 18-year-old Javareyon Madison is accused of shooting another man during a robbery.

A woman told officers that a man had told her to "get out of her car" and then shot at the vehicle when she took off. The woman said the suspect fired through the passenger side window and then again from the back of the car as she drove away.

Police said the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

EPD said they arrested Madison during a Sunday night car stop at Pollack and Vann Avenue.

Madison is facing Armed Robbery with bodily injury charges.

