EPD: Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

A suspect in a Christmas Day shooting and robbery has been arrested.

Evansville Police said 18-year-old Javareyon Madison is accused of shooting another man during a robbery.

A woman told officers that a man had told her to "get out of her car" and then shot at the vehicle when she took off. The woman said the suspect fired through the passenger side window and then again from the back of the car as she drove away.

Breaking- Christmas day shooting/ robbery suspect arrested during Sunday night car stop. JAVAREYON MADISON, 18, is in the @VandSheriff Jail on Robbery with Bodily Injury warrant. ?? https://t.co/TTcDlcvwDq pic.twitter.com/rF2faBgGy8 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 15, 2018

Police said the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

EPD said they arrested Madison during a Sunday night car stop at Pollack and Vann Avenue.

Madison is facing Armed Robbery with bodily injury charges.

