Businesses get ready for more snow

Many businesses are gearing up to keep their entryways and parking lots cleared, but some have to hire a private company to do that.

There was a lot of snow and ice covered the Tri-State over the weekend, and it's not just the cities and counties that are busy with snow removal.

Private snow removal companies, Like Snow Lawn Care, have been slammed and dumped eight tons of ice melt over the past few days.

"I enjoy doing this," Travis Snow, the owner of Snow Lawn Care, said. "I mean, I've done it now five years, and I love doing it, but it's brutal on the body."

It's important to stay cautious in the storms so snow can be removed safely.

"We're out here trying to clear it for you guys," he said. "So if we can't do our job, we can't get the roads and these places open."

Patrick Coslett, the owner of Simplicity furniture, wants to make sure his customers are safe when coming out to shop.

"It's just very important in the name of safety," Coslett said. "If people are gonna brave the element and get out and shop, we need to make it as easy for them as we can."

Now, Snow Lawn Care is prepping for the next winter storm.

"We're trying to get everything stocked back up and just get some much-needed rest," Snow said.

They're hopeful these sunny conditions will make for a more manageable storm.

"It may be cold out here, but that sun is actually helping this snow melt underneath," Snow said. "So it gives us a little bit of lead way to get ahead of the next storm."

Simplicity Furniture store is ready if the snow piles up again.

