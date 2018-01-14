Accumulating snow possible Monday

Sunday will start cold and stay that way with highs only making it up into the mid-20s, but we will have some sunshine to start the day.

Wind chills will be as cold as -10 degrees to start the day.

[14 First Alert Weather Page]

During the night on Sunday and into Monday, we are looking at another winter storm moving through. This could drop a couple of inches of snow through the day on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: 14 First Alert Weather App]

Another blast of cold air will follow with highs struggling to make it to double digits and overnight lows near zero.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.