'Night of Memories' takes center stage

The Tri-State Hot Stove League's annual "Night of Memories" took center stage at the Vanderburgh County 4-H center.

Plenty of iconic sports figures were in town for the annual event.

Headlining this year's event are former Saint Louis Cardinal stars: Bob Gibson, Rick Ankiel, and manager Tony LaRussa.

Gibson, a Hall-of-Famer, had 251 wins, over 3,000 strikeouts, and was a nine-time all-star. He helped the Cards win two world series.

Ankiel had quite the interesting career. He pitched for three years and then played outfield for seven more.

LaRussa played, but he is best known for his managerial skills, leading the Cards to two world series titles and the A's to one, as well.

Also on hand, were two Evansville natives: Phillies' pitcher Jerad Eickhoff from Mater Dei and Don Mattingly.

In the last 25 years, the Tri-State Hot Stove League has raised over $1.25 million for various youth organizations, local athletic programs, and for their annual scholarship.

