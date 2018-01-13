Transportation service uses 'all hands on deck' during winter storm

uCabbi employees said Friday night was one of their busiest nights in recent memory (WFIE)

Hundreds of people chose not to drive in the storm Friday. Instead, they called uCabbi for a ride, and even they had problems keeping their cars from getting stuck.

uCabbi employees said Friday was one of their busiest nights in recent memory. They picked up over 2,000 people.

They said it was all hands on deck, and they used every driver they had.

"It was extremely busy with all the other companies shut down, the buses weren't running," said uCabbi Dispatcher Kara Perkins. "I think our drivers ended up picking up about 2,500 people. Yeah, it was crazy. Last night we had every driver out: I believe 28-30 if not more."

uCabbi said most of the people they picked up were going to work or doctor appointments.

