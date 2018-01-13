OCU Men's Basketball vs. Salem University

The Mighty Oaks improved to 11-2 on the season, holding off a strong Salem University team, 91-78. After leading 37-33 at halftime, OCU was able to hold off multiple comeback runs by the Tigers, but held on, hitting foul shots down the stretch, to take the victory.

Andrew Scott fell one point short of his career scoring high, putting up 36 points in the contest, shooting 10-16 from the field, including 6-9 from three point range, and a near perfect 10-11 from the foul line. Addison Wagler came up with 24 counters before fouling out of the game with a little over two minutes left on the clock. Logan Worthington came up with 18 points, 16 in the second half, while joining Scott with a team best 10 rebounds each. Scott blocked four shots, Worthington picked up three steals, and Joe Hinton handed out five assists in the victory.

Malik Toppin led the Tigers from his post position, scoring 27 points, on 12-16 shooting, while hauling in a team high 13 rebounds and blocking six shots. Darren Montgomery added 21 counters, all from three point range, where he made 7-9 from beyond the arc, followed by the 15 point effort of Jarius Farrow.

As a team, the Mighty Oaks made 31-61 (50.8%) of their shots, including 7-16 (43.8%) from beyond the arc. The Tigers connected on 30-62 (48.4%) of their attempts, going 13-30 (43.3%) from long range. OCU made 22-25 (88.0%) from the foul line, compared to 5-8 (62.5%) for the visiting Salem Tigers.

OCU held a slim 34-31 rebounding advantage, including a 13-12 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks had 15 assists, one fewer than the Tigers, while winning the turnover battle 16-11.

The Oaks will take their 11-2 record into their January 16 matchup against the Soldiers of St. Louis Christian College, in the Johnson Center. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

