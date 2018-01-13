Man arrested after firing handgun during argument

Sanders, who was convicted in 2004 of armed robbery, fired several shots from a handgun during the argument. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

A morning police chase ended with the arrest of an Evansville man on multiple charges.

According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), Ronnie Sanders, 34-years-old, was involved in argument with another person on Irvington Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday. Sanders, who was convicted in 2004 of armed robbery, fired several shots from a handgun during the argument.

Sanders left the scene after firing the gun, but a 911 caller was able to provide a description of the car he left in.

A vehicle matching the description of Sanders' was spotted near Broadway and Barker Avenue. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Sanders refused and sped away.

The post from EPD states Sanders lost control shortly after and hit a utility pole. After a brief standoff with officers, Sanders was taken into custody.

