Cross Country and Track and Field announce 2018-19 signees

University of Evansville cross country and track and field coach Don Walters announced today the addition of five student-athletes for the 2018-19 season. These additions include two male distance runners in Carson Kline (Terre Haute, Ind./South Vigo) and Kaleb Slagle (Hagerstown, Ind./Hagerstown), one male hurdler in Justus Donaldson (Mattoon, Ill./Mattoon), one female distance runner, Savanna Mills (Mooresville, Ind./Mooresville), and one female sprinter in Ashlynn Sparks (Clarksville, Tenn./West Creek).



"Each of these student-athletes are strong competitors who will only get better at the collegiate level," said Walters. "They are outstanding students as well, and will be great additions to our program and university."



Kline has lettered four years each in cross country and soccer at South Vigo High School, while lettering three in track. He helped lead the Braves to sectional titles in track in both 2016 and 2017, while also placing fourth individually at the Terre Haute North cross country sectional race, and setting a personal-best 5-K time at the Indiana Semi-State meet.



Slagle also has lettered four years in cross country and three years in track at Hagerstown High School. He holds the cross country course record at Hagerstown, and won the individual title at the Wayne County Meet this past fall. Slagle finished third at the Rushville Regional race this fall, the best-ever regional meet finish in Hagerstown High School history.



Donaldson will join the UE track team after qualifying for the Illinois state meet in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Donaldson has helped Mattoon to three-straight Apollo Conference titles, and won the 110-meter hurdle title last year. He has lettered in cross country, track, football and basketball at Mattoon.



Mills garnered team MVP honors in cross country this year at Mooresville High School, after qualifying for semi-state and winning the Morgan County individual championship. In track, Mills was the Morgan County champion in both the 800- and 1600-meter race as a junior.



Sparks will also join the women's track and field team at UE in 2018 after being a sprinter at West Creek High School in Tennessee.



The UE track and field teams will kick off their inaugural campaign on Saturday, January 20 at the Fort Wayne Duals.

