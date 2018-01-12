Red Devils have experience on their side

Snow and icy road conditions made traveling difficult for motorists and kept Indiana State Police (ISP) busy through the night Friday and into early SaturdayMore >>
Courier and Gleaner officials say you can expect Saturday's edition to be delivered with the Sunday edition the next day.More >>
Continued coverage of the winter weather rolling through the Tri-State.More >>
A state of emergency has been declared for Ohio County.More >>
According to the CDC, the flu is wide spread in the Tri-State and Doctors said the momentum of the illness isn't slowing down anytime soon.More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Ashley Surin was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008. With the ruling Friday, Jim and Maureen Surin won the right for their daughter to receive medical marijuana at her school.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.More >>
