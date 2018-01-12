State of emergency declared for Ohio Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

State of emergency declared for Ohio Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WFIE WFIE
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A state of emergency has been declared for Ohio County.

It was issued by Judge Executive David Johnson around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

It will last through Tuesday, January 16.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly