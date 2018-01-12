According to the CDC, the flu is widespread in the Tri-State and doctors say the momentum of the illness isn't slowing down anytime soon.

According to health officials, flu season started earlier than expected this year, some even saw the first flu cases as far back as October.

Generally the highly contagious respiratory illness spikes from January through March.

We spoke with one health official on Friday, who said the increase is partly due to poor hygiene.

"A lot of it is contact, person to person. You get people that have runny noses. They brush their hands against their nose, don't wash their hands afterward. Shake your hands, touch all kinds of objects," said Nurse Practitioner at Evansville Multi-Specialty Clinic, Denny Myers.

If you think you may have the flu, don't wait, especially if you know you already have a compromised immune system. Health officials say it's best to get to the doctor right away to help prevent spreading the illness.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.