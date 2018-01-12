Arrest made in connection with Whittaker Guns burglary

An arrest has been made in connection with the burglary at Whittaker Guns earlier this week in Daviess County.

Sheriff's deputies tell us a man has been arrested in Nashville and had a Colt 45 handgun that as stolen from the gun shop on him.

No word yet on the suspect.

More than 40 guns were stolen from Whittaker. Authorities were looking for four suspects.

