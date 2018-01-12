Reports of slick and hazardous roads in the Tri-State

Travel conditions have worsened throughout Friday and you should not anticipate the same commute you had this morning (WFIE).

There have been many reports of slide-offs and cars stuck on inclines on Tri-State roads during the first winter storm of the new year.

There is slush all over the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. Underneath that and the snow, there is a layer of ice, which is what is causing all of the slide-offs.

This driver was stuck for over an hour on SR 66 near Bell. A friendly truck driver stopped and pulled him to a parking lot. Another vehicle with little or no tread. pic.twitter.com/u8jCBzL56S — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 12, 2018

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said they had over 30 reports of property damage accidents and slide-offs. He said that number will only go up as the weather worsens.

The sheriff is urging employers to let employees go home as soon as possible, especially if you have two-wheel or front-wheel drive.

The biggest problem Sheriff Wedding is seeing is drivers are not being as careful as they should be.

"I've seen people having trouble at intersections, trying to get through the intersection, people having trouble stopping, sliding everywhere," said the sheriff. "I normally don't tell people to stay off the roads because of snow, but this is one of those events because it's snowing so heavy and so fast, I would recommend people not to be out today."

UPDATE: After working 15 hrs, last night's Street Maintenance crews will go home for a break at 3pm. Transportation and Services will use resources from other departments until 11pm, when the original snow crews will return and work through the night to improve road conditions. pic.twitter.com/nDv1TENLKt — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) January 12, 2018

More than have a dozen snow plows in Henderson County were out covering hundreds of miles.

Crews began work around 6 a.m. and covered 440-miles. It was really like 880-miles because they push the snow one way, then go the opposite way.

There are also state and city road trucks in Henderson County.

People in Owensboro also had some issued getting around Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to over a dozen wrecks on U.S. 60.

Emergency Management officials say at this point, they are continuing to monitor the storm. The county is currently plowing snow and no longer salting the roads.

The high winds make it hard to keep up too. It is blowing and drifting the snow across area roads.

Visibility is also low with the snow and wind.

