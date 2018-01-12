Painting fundraiser for local business this weekend

If you're suffering from a case of cabin fever this weekend, we might have the cure.

Painting with a Twist in Evansville is hosting a fundraising event tomorrow night where you can paint your own creation. Almost 100-percent of the proceeds from the event will help Parenting Time Center in Evansville, a group dedicated to making families healthier and happier.

And Painting with a Twist doesn't stop there when it comes to giving back. They also employ local artists to create many of the pieces you can see here. The owner tells us his favorite part of working here is meeting people and watching them create something new..

"People will come here," says owner, Mihir Paranjape. "They might be stressed out, they might have issues. I like to say, every canvas has a story behind it and the fun part is really knowing that story. Sometimes it takes a while, but eventually, we do know why a person is coming here. So we can help them forget something or just have fun."

So far, Evansville's Painting with a Twist has raised more than $35,000 for local and national charities. For more info on the event, click here

