Explosion blows door off Owensboro garage

Crews responded to an explosion at a home in Owensboro.

It happened Friday morning in the 300 block of Raintree Drive.

According to fire officials, gas fumes from a generator found an ignition source from a fridge in an attached garage which then exploded causing the natural gas heater to leak, which caused another explosion.

We're told the explosion blew off the garage door and popped out the walls.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

