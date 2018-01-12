Evansville principal channels Justin Bieber for closing announce - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville principal channels Justin Bieber for closing announcement

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Most schools called a snow day because of the winter weather Friday, but there's no reason to be doom and gloom about it. 

That's what Evansville Christian School principal Mike Allen thinks, anyway. He put on his winter gear and did his best Bieber impression for this Facebook announcement.

