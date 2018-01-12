All flights at EVV canceled

All flights in and out of Evansville Regional Airport are canceled for Friday thanks to the winter weather.

The airport will remain open until 11 p.m. just in case it is needed for an emergency landing.

Before the cancellations, crews were out on the runways working to clear them and keep them safe for take-off and landing.

An interesting fact, crews actually do not use salt on the runways because salt is too corrosive to the aluminum airplanes. They used a different de-icing material specially designed for airport pavement.

They also made sure planes were de-iced before take-off.

The de-icing process began before the sun came up Friday morning. Keeping up with the weather is an ongoing process though as the winter weather is not letting up, which is why airport officials decided to cancel all flights.?

