Semi hauling gas catches fire in Gibson Co.

The fire happened on southbound US 41 at CR 1200 South. (Source: Cheyenne Terrell)

In addition to the winter weather, a semi-truck fire caused a traffic snarl in Gibson County Friday morning.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police reported the semi, which we later learned was hauling gas, was "fully engulfed" when crews arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, but both lanes of 41 were closed for a short time.

Gibson: Firefighters are making great progress extinguishing the semi fire on US41 at CR1200. We hope traffic will be moving soon. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 12, 2018

GIBSON CO: Semi fire is out on hey 41 SB. One lane in both directions is open. pic.twitter.com/GkWxXsv7SI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

