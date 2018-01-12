14 News team coverage of winter weather

We'll have continued coverage of the winter weather hitting the Tri-State throughout the day.

Schools and businesses across the Tri-State are closed or on delays due to the weather.

The icy conditions also caused numerous delays and cancellations at Evansville Regional Airport Friday morning.

Slow go on 41 SB near Mt Pleasant rd. One car in the ditch.@14News pic.twitter.com/hHzoKceLEm — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

Back on the roads now after that semi fire on the HWY 41 NB bridges. Roads in Evansville are snow-covered and slushy. Just take it slow. Not a lot of snowfall right now. pic.twitter.com/J3OqSpSdwt — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

I just checked with Dubois County EMA on road conditions. Here’s what they say: Roads are very slick and hazardous. If you don’t have to be out don’t. For those that must travel please allow extra time and drive slowly.@14News — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

Pike Co sheriff reporting one slide off on SR. 64. Traffic is moving slow and safe.@14News — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

Slow and slushy: headed NB on highway 41 in Vanderburgh Co. On our way to a semi fire that’s blocking traffic in the SB lanes. pic.twitter.com/P48G63fMXU — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

