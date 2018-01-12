14 News team coverage of winter weather - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

14 News team coverage of winter weather

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Roads in Evansville are snow-covered and slushy. (WFIE) Roads in Evansville are snow-covered and slushy. (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

We'll have continued coverage of the winter weather hitting the Tri-State throughout the day.

Schools and businesses across the Tri-State are closed or on delays due to the weather.

The icy conditions also caused numerous delays and cancellations at Evansville Regional Airport Friday morning.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly