Semi fire blocks traffic on Twin Bridges

A semi-truck fire had northbound Twin Bridge shut down Friday morning.

We're told the fire started between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. on board a truck carrying bread products.

No one was hurt, but the northbound bridge was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Per Henderson Co. Dispatch: One lane of the NB bridges open. Crews still on scene. Please take it slow as they work to clean the area. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 12, 2018

I'm hearing some motorists have been stuck in traffic on US41 at the Henderson bridge for nearly 3 hours. Great example why you should start off with a full tank of gas during adverse weather. Be prepared! — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 12, 2018

It's not yet clear how the fire started.

