Semi fire blocks traffic on Twin Bridges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Semi fire blocks traffic on Twin Bridges

Posted by Christi Reynard, Assistant News Director
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A semi-truck fire had northbound Twin Bridge shut down Friday morning.

We're told the fire started between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. on board a truck carrying bread products.

No one was hurt, but the northbound bridge was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

It's not yet clear how the fire started.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly