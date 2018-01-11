Second-half run gives Eagles season-sweep of UIndy

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball found themselves in a 43-43 battle with the visiting University of Indianapolis Greyhounds with less than a minutes to play in the third quarter of Thursday night's Great Lakes Valley Conference contest at the Physical Activities Center.



Two minutes into the fourth quarter, however, the No. 18/22 Screaming Eagles had the contest safely in the bag thanks to a 16-0 run that began with a 5-0 push to end the third frame. The run propelled USI to a 71-58 victory and the regular-season sweep of UIndy.



USI (12-2, 4-1 GLVC) forced the Greyhounds into five turnovers and made five of their first six shots during the run that turned a close game into a rout.



UIndy,(5-11, 2-4 GLVC) eventually cut the Eagles' lead to eight late in the contest, but the Eagles scored the final five points of the contest to complete the 13-point win.



Senior guard Martha Burse and freshman guard Taylor Drury had 24 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Greyhounds, who saw their two-game win streak end.



The Eagles return to action Monday at 4:45 p.m. (CST) when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on rival Bellarmine University. The Knights (7-7, 2-3 GLVC), who visit the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Saturday, fell to Lewis University, 75-60, Thursday.



Notes

USI outrebounded the Greyhounds, 46-36, and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds…the Eagles went 26-of-67 (.388) from the field and drained a season-high nine three-pointers…USI held the Greyhounds to 35.6 percent (21-59) from the field and 26.1 percent (6-23) from three-point range…the Eagles held UIndy to just seven total field goals in the second half…Thursday's game marked the first time this year Dahlstrom has not recorded double-figures in the scoring column.



1st Quarter (USI 17-15)

USI forced the Greyhounds into eight turnovers as it grabbed a slim two-point edge at the end of a back-and-forth first frame. Harshbarger had 10 points to lead the Eagles in the first 10 minutes.



2nd Quarter (UIndy 22-18)

UIndy (5-11, 2-4 GLVC) rallied from a seven-point deficit to take a 37-35 lead into the intermission. The Greyhounds shot 53.3 percent (8-15) from the field in the second period, while USI was 8-of-16 (.500). Grooms led the Eagles with five points in the second quarter.



3rd Quarter (USI 13-6)

After both teams combined to miss their first 16 shots, the Eagles used a 5-0 run in the closing minute of the period to build a 48-43 lead heading into the final 10 minutes. Grooms had six points in the third quarter to lead the Eagles, who held the Greyhounds to just 2-of-12 (.167) shooting.



4th Quarter (USI 23-15)

The Eagles continued their strong finish to the third period with an 11-0 run throughout the first two minutes of the fourth quarter as they took a commanding 59-43 lead. Grooms and Harshbarger had nine and seven points, respectively, to lead USI in the final 10 minutes.

