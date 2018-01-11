EPD implementing targeted enforcement

Phernetton said for their part, officers are going back to what worked in 2015: targeted enforcement (WFIE)

We heard straight talk from the Evansville Police Department.

Sgt. Pat Phernetton who heads up the EPD crime unit told the South Sector citizen's meeting that too many bad guys are not getting convictions and when they are, they are not going to jail.

Phernetton said for their part, officers are going back to what worked in 2015: targeted enforcement.

They get the guys who are known trouble-makers off the street and in jail where they can't shoot anyone.

Since the start of the new year, officers have made 11 felony arrests and confiscated three guns.

Phernetton said the courts have to help.

"The judges would tell you that the jail's overcrowded. They're trying to alleviate that, but our argument is if it's a violent crime, the sheriff has already said he'll stack them on top of each other if he has to," said Phernetton. "Those are the people that need to be in jail."

Of course, this is all in response to a very bloody 2017 in Evansville.

Phernetton said 67 people were shot, there were 20-24 homicides and 45-50 people stabbed.

Most of the violence was criminal on criminal.

Phernetton said if it doesn't stop, it's only a matter of time before an innocent child takes a stray bullet.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.